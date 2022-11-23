WSA Bulldogs | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association Bulldogs Sophomore Division football squad. The Bulldogs won at Red Bud on Nov. 12 to complete a 10-0 season and win the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference. Pictured, front row, from left, are Aiden Helfman, Brantley Chism, Colton Chism, Cason Wolff, Cannon Dunaway, Kameron Hicks and Nash Brinkmann; second row: Ethan Myers, Eli Cozean, Rigby Whitlock, Easton Meyers, Bryce Reuter, Oliver Keller, Brandt Mueller, Bentley Poff, Jackson Neff, Mason Edler and Hanley Wallace; third row: John Lich, Jack Regan, Connor Hargan, Alex Keeney, Evan Burns, Ryker Turnure and James O’ Guinn; back row: coaches Gavin Lich, Koby Osterhage, Justin Chism, Bill Meyers, Brett Mueller, Jon Edler, Hank Harrison, Jeff Neff, Blake Wolff and head coach Sam Hand. Not pictured is Trenton Williams.