Columbia Blue Jays football | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Blue Jays Junior Varsity 1 youth football squad. The team defeated Columbia Blue Jays JV 2 in the championship game of the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference on Nov. 13, 7-0, to complete a perfect 10-0 season. Pictured, front row, from left, are Easton Simshauser, Sam Dewig, Ryan Nobbe, Emmitt Wheatley, Jacob Becherer, Will Dalpoas and Damyn Schlemmer; second row: Karson Barnett, Keegan Hudson, Grant Stapleton, Braxton McCall, Maddox Bieber and Manny Garcia; third row: Raymond Winfrey III, Steven Mueth, James Munden and Ryker Nelson; back row: Coaches Matt Simshauser, Jason Stapleton, Steve Bieber, Raymond Winfrey IV and Marc Garcia. Not pictured is Bennett Hanvey. For the season Blue Jays JV 1 outscored opponents 380-50.