WHS girls XC | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country squad coached by Larry Huffman. The Bulldogs won the regional title and placed fifth as a team in the sectional to qualify as a team for the IHSA Class 2A State Cross Country Meet in Peoria on Saturday. The WHS girls finished the season with a 13th place state showing. Team members include Cameron Crump, Angelynn Kanyuck, Danielle Mudd, Ava Rau, Chloe Aubuschon, London Barringer, Mykayla Baum, Calla Espenschied, Molly Grohmann, Macy Jones, Norah Kettler, Emily Lepp, Kamryn Rader and Kristin Smith.