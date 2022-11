The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School football squad. The Tigers, under first-year head coach Zach Klaustermeier, qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Dupo, with only 26 players on its roster, ended the season at 5-5 with a first round Class 1A playoff loss at undefeated Camp Point Central on Saturday. “There weren’t many people that believed that we could be where we ended up,” Klaustermeier said.