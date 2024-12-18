College volleyball success for locals

Monroe County has several former high school volleyball standouts making this area proud at the college level.

Jessie Seidel was a fifth-year senior libero for Lindenwood University after having excelled in volleyball for Valmeyer and Waterloo high schools. She was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team and recorded a team-high 630 digs. Seidel holds the all-time record for digs at Lindenwood, which competes in NCAA Division I and won the OVC Tournament this season while finishing 23-11.

Two locals playing at Greenville University are Valmeyer’s Mia McSchooler and Gibault graduate Abby Grohmann. The Panthers finished 21-10 this season and won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference en route to playing in the NCAA Division III National Tournament. Grohmann, a sophomore outside hitter, led the team with 410 kills and played in all 31 matches for Greenville. She made first team all-conference. McSchooler, a freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter, recorded 21 kills and 24 points in eight matches.

Two more locals are playing junior college volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. Waterloo grad Emma Day, a sophomore middle blocker, excelled with 457 points, 305 kills and 124 total blocks in 40 matches. Columbia grad Addison Walton is a freshman defensive specialist for SWIC. In 40 matches, she had 244 digs and 29 points.

There’s a trio of former Valmeyer volleyball standouts playing at the junior college level as well.

Brooke Miller is a freshman outside hitter at Rend Lake College. In 30 matches, she led the team with 283 kills and 313.5 points.

Another ex-Pirate is Kierstin Miller, who is a freshman middle hitter for John A. Logan College. She recorded 19 kills in 11 matches.

Rounding out the Valmeyer trio is Hannah Gideon, who is a freshman middle blocker at Shawnee Community College. She played in 25 matches this season, recording 56 points and 20 kills.