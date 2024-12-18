College volleyball success for locals

Republic-Times- December 18, 2024

Monroe County has several former high school volleyball standouts making this area proud at the college level.

Jessie Seidel was a fifth-year senior libero for Lindenwood University after having excelled in volleyball for Valmeyer and Waterloo high schools. She was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team and recorded a team-high 630 digs. Seidel holds the all-time record for digs at Lindenwood, which competes in NCAA Division I and won the OVC Tournament this season while finishing 23-11.

Two locals playing at Greenville University are Valmeyer’s Mia McSchooler and Gibault graduate Abby Grohmann. The Panthers finished 21-10 this season and won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference en route to playing in the NCAA Division III National Tournament. Grohmann, a sophomore outside hitter, led the team with 410 kills and played in all 31 matches for Greenville. She made first team all-conference. McSchooler, a freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter, recorded 21 kills and 24 points in eight matches.

Two more locals are playing junior college volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. Waterloo grad Emma Day, a sophomore middle blocker, excelled with 457 points, 305 kills and 124 total blocks in 40 matches. Columbia grad Addison Walton is a freshman defensive specialist for SWIC. In 40 matches, she had 244 digs and 29 points. 

 There’s a trio of former Valmeyer volleyball standouts playing at the junior college level as well. 

Brooke Miller is a freshman outside hitter at Rend Lake College. In 30 matches, she led the team with 283 kills and 313.5 points. 

Another ex-Pirate is Kierstin Miller, who is a freshman middle hitter for John A. Logan College. She recorded 19 kills in 11 matches.

Rounding out the Valmeyer trio is Hannah Gideon, who is a freshman middle blocker at Shawnee Community College. She played in 25 matches this season, recording 56 points and 20 kills. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Boys hoops action heating up

December 18, 2024

Hawks, Eagles keep the shots flying

December 18, 2024

Strong start for WHS wrestling 

December 18, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web