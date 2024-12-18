WHS girls roll at Strikefest

Julia Wallace

The Waterloo High School girls varsity bowling squad received its first ever invitation to compete in the Strikefest tournament in Joliet hosted Saturday by Plainfield North High School.

Some of the best talent in the state competed from 44 different schools/teams and over 250 individuals.

This tournament serves as a showcase of Illinois talent to college bowling coaches.

The format was to bowl three games in the morning, then based on standings after three games get placed in one of four different divisions (gold, silver, bronze and copper), and then bowl three more games in the afternoon.

Waterloo missed making the dold division by two pins. The girls ended up placing third in the silver division.

Individually, Julia Wallace placed ninth overall and was also recognized with a 600 award for bowling a 646 in her first three games. Wallace finished the day with a 1,217 total for six games, averaging 202.83 per game.

Also for Waterloo, Madilyn Heet placed 47th overall with 1,091 pins over six games.

Last Wednesday, the WHS girls lost a match against Mascoutah. Alissa Wisely bowled a 678 series over three games, including a 278 game.

Last Tuesday, the WHS girls defeated Jerseyville. Wallace had the high single game score for the Bulldogs with a 202.