CMS eighth grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School eighth grade volleyball team coached by Lynsey Wehrenberg. The Eagles are off to a 4-0 start to the season following wins last week over Smithton (21-12, 21-12) and Millstadt (21-7, 21-6), and wins this week over Red Bud in two sets and Waterloo in three sets. Team members are Megan Bolyard, Reese Woelfel, Lucy Leitschuh, Addison Butler, Ella Fromme, Riley Mathews, Jade Becker, Elle Van Breusegen, Mia Sackman, Gabi Nowak, Elliana Ames, Jordan Holten, Delaney Fitzgerald, Sam Augustine and manager Ava Denison.