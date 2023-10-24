Carol L. Kelling | Obituary

Carol L. Kelling, 81, of Dupo, died Oct. 21, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Carol was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Belleville.

Carol dedicated her life to helping and serving others as a registered nurse for over 30 years. After graduating from St. John’s College of Nursing, she began her nursing career at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis. The majority of her nursing career was spent at Mercy Hospital South.

Carol enjoyed reading, crocheting, bowling, traveling to the ocean and tending to flowers, especially lilies. She enjoyed her girls nights out once a month with her girl friends.

Carol devoted many years to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Women’s Club, Sacred Heart Parish Council, Community BackPack Angels and the YMCA. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family.

Surviving are her Husband Richard Kelling; daughters Jill (Richie) Chartrand and Brenda (Robert) Gladser; sons Roy (Michelle) Kelling and Travis (Holly) Kelling; grandchildren Kelli Boker, Sabrina Boker, Derek Snow, Logan Kelling, Noah Kelling, Lukas Kelling, Adam Gladser, Emily Galdser, Hunter Kelling, Drew Kelling and Jorri Kelling; great-grandchildren Elle Snow and Charlotte Kelling; brother Thomas Daab; sister Nancy Boyd; along with other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her father Reuben Daab and mother Margaret (nee Pullen) Daab.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Father Linus officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Dupo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dupo; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.