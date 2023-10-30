Robert Goble | Obituary

Robert “Bob” Goble, 102, died peacefully at home on Oct. 28. Bob was born on Dec. 17, 1920, to C.H. (Herb) and Mary Goble in Casey. On Feb. 1, 1948 he married Charlotte Newlin, daughter of Walter and Gladys Newlin. Bob and Charlotte celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1, 2023.

Bob played bugle in the first Casey Drum and Bugle Corps, sponsored by the Casey Rotary Club during the Great Depression, when he was just 10 years old and played cornet in the high school band starting in the seventh grade. He met his future wife, Charlotte Newlin, who was selected to play flute in the high school band when she was in sixth grade, while Bob was a senior.

Bob joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 during World War II and played cornet in the first Army Air Corps band to perform on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. After completing pilot training he was stationed in Italy where he piloted 50 B24 bomber missions over North Africa and Europe in the 484th Bomb Group. He was promoted to first lieutenant and was awarded the Air Medal, three Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.

Following the end of WWII, he was selected as the first Post Commander of the Casey VFW when it was established in 1946. Bob and Charlotte attended many 484th Bomb Group reunions over several decades and enjoyed catching up with other WWII veterans.

After discharge from the service, Bob worked for Marathon Oil pipeline until 1951 when his father Herb and he decided to open Goble Furniture Company. The store opened on Dec. 1, 1951, and remained in business until September 2001, just two months shy of being in business for 50 years. Son Roger joined Bob at the store for the last 25 years in operation.

Bob was a long time member of the United Methodist Church, Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the VFW, Casey Country Club and Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson.

He especially enjoyed reading books and making weekly trips to the Casey Township Library, a practice inspired by his mother. His long term memory was particularly sharp as family and friends were frequently amazed at his ability to recall events in great clarity and detail, experienced decades in the past.

Bob was an avid golfer who enjoyed many decades of golf with Charlotte, his family and numerous friends in Casey, Robinson, and Waterloo and during vacations in Florida and Hawai’i. He helped establish the first Casey Open golf tournament and competed in it 61 times and at one time held the course record with a score of 29.

In August 2001, he was recognized in Golf World magazine on the “Real Golfers” page for having competed in 51 consecutive Casey Open tournaments at that time. In 2021, Bob and Charlotte were recognized by Casey Country Club as “Legends of Golf,” with a tournament and dinner in their honor. Although no longer playing golf in their 90s, Bob and Charlotte enjoyed watching the golfers and tourists from their patio overlooking the Big Tee and the No. 7 green where both had scored a hole-in-one.

Bob and Charlotte were quite proud of their family. They enjoyed frequent visits from their children and their spouses and spending time with grandchildren Amy, Ann and Chase as they grew up in Casey and later started families of their own. And they really loved spending time with and being entertained by their great-grandchildren Adley, Owen, Lydia, Julia, Quinn, Townes and Everly and hearing about their many school, sports and musical activities.

Surviving are children Steve Goble, Karen (John) Pottoff, Roger (Marsha) Goble and Jim (Rajamah) Goble; sister-in-law Betty Goble; grandchildren Amy Lewis (Dwayne), Ann Fearday (Ryan) and Chase Goble (Andrea); and great-grandchildren Adley and Owen Lewis, Lydia, Julia and Quinn Fearday, and Townes and Everly Goble.

Bob was preceded in death by wife Charlotte, brothers Charles Goble and James L. Goble, sister Joanne Downey and parents Herb and Mary Goble.

The family greatly appreciates the exceptional care, support, and kindness over many years from their caregivers.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at Casey United Methodist Church in Casey.

A funeral services will follow at the church with Rev. Dr. Joe Richard officiating.

Burial with military rites provided by Casey VFW and American Legion will be in Casey Cumberland Cemetery, Casey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Casey VFW; Casey Township Library; United Methodist Church, Casey; or an organization of your choice.

Markwell Funeral Home of Casey is in charge of the arrangements.