Car stolen in Columbia recovered in St. Louis

The St. Louis County Police Department notified Columbia police late last week that a car reported stolen recently in Columbia was recovered in their venue.

The car, a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla, was stolen early the morning of Aug. 20 on Wilson Drive. For more on that previously reported incident, click here.

Columbia police were notified of the stolen vehicle recovery shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force continues to investigate the crime.

Capt. Matty Jany of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force said St. Louis police took two subject into custody upon the vehicle’s recovery. The car was believed to have been used in a robbery and assault in St. Louis city, Jany disclosed.