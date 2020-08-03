Car stolen in Columbia

Columbia police and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are investigating the theft of an unlocked red 2006 Honda Civic early Saturday morning on March Court off Eckert Lane.

Police said that about 1:15 a.m., suspects in a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse arrived in the area and one suspect stole the Honda. Another suspect went across the street in an attempt to steal an unlocked black 2012 Ford F350 with its keys inside, police said, but a homeowner scared the suspect from committing that theft.

The stolen Civic and the Traverse – later determined to have been stolen from Glen Carbon – sped away, after which an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued for neighboring agencies.

A Cahokia police officer saw both suspect vehicles and initiated a pursuit. The Traverse crashed near the Poplar Street Bridge, police said, with the suspects jumping out of it and into the Civic, which continued over the bridge into St. Louis.

The suspects, described by a neighbor as black males, have not yet been located.

Columbia police said no other vehicles in the area of March Court or Eckert Lane appear to have been entered.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.

“This is another reminder for our residents to please lock all vehicle doors at night and do not leave the keys or other valuables inside them,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.