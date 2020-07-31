Evening lane closures on I-255 in Columbia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced nighttime lane closures will occur on southbound I-255 from two miles north of Exit 6 in Columbia to one mile south of the same exit beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by Aug. 10, IDOT said.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone, IDOT said, and are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors of Raymond.