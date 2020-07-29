COVID cases remain steady

It appears the number of new coronavirus cases has plateaued in Monroe County, at least for now.

A new senior care facility outbreak, however, is of local concern.

Monroe County recorded 46 COVID-19 cases over the past week, bringing the overall total to 244 cases and 13 deaths.

On Wednesday, 12 new cases were reported.

Seventy-one of those cases are active and three residents are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, according to Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

Wagner predicted last week that cases would drop to around four to six new ones a day, so he said he feels “a little better” about how the county is faring this week.

“It looks like we’re sustaining that every day, which is still not completely unexpected,” Wagner explained. “The main thing is we’re not seeing an increase in hospitalizations. That makes me feel good. Four to six a day or even six to eight a day, it looks like we may hang at that number here for a while. I don’t think we’re going to have any of those low days where we only have one or two (new cases). That’s not as good as we were in the past, but still not alarming or anything like that.”

Monroe County added six new cases last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, three on Saturday, four on Sunday and Monday and five on Tuesday.

“They are coming in quicker than they are getting off of quarantine,” Wagner said on Friday. “(Soon), the number of active cases should drop some due to the spike in cases we had a week ago.”

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Waterloo zip code has had 100 confirmed cases (2,139 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 100 cases (917 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 14 cases (133 tests).

The IDPH also recently began reporting coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities.

According to data last updated Friday, Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, located at 253 Bradington Drive, now has 15 cases among staff and residents.

State data does not distinguish between coronavirus cases among employees or residents, but Wagner said the latest information he received was that only employees had the virus at Integrity.

Integrity declined comment when reached Tuesday by the Republic-Times.

According to the IDPH, Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo has had eight cases (no residents), Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo has had six (at least one resident) and Garden Place in Columbia has had 39 (both residents and staff), including 11 deaths.

Also on the business front, Hilltop Kid’s Learning Center, located at 1 Christchurch Way in Columbia, closed last week due to a confirmed COVID-19 case involving an office worker that did not have direct contact with children.

Similarly, Top Shooters bar at 531 Old State Route 3 in Columbia announced Thursday it will be closed at least until Aug. 1 after two members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

An IDPH county-specific tool designed to help individuals determine what activities they choose to do measures the risk metrics of new cases per 100,000, number of deaths, test positivity percentage, number of tests performed, emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses, cluster percentage of cases and percentage of ICU beds available.

Monroe County’s case rate is 96 per 100,000 people (the goal is 50). The county meets the other criteria.

The county’s neighbors are in a similar place with the virus.

In St. Clair County, there are 3,593 total confirmed cases as of Tuesday, including 151 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 32,770 have been tested there.

A spokesperson from the St. Clair County Health Department also clarified a misunderstanding that has led to some on social media to claim that a person who tests positive for the virus can count as a case each time they test positive, which Wagner has previously debunked.

“Every time a person tests, they’re counted as a test. If they’re positive multiple times, it would be counted positive multiple times,” the spokesperson said, noting the same applies to negative tests.

That same procedure does not apply to confirmed cases. St. Clair County only reports positive tests.

“The cases are once you’re positive, you’re positive,” the spokesperson emphasized. “The positives are positives. Period.”

To the south, Randolph County has 421 total confirmed cases, 60 of which are active. There were eight new cases Friday after nine new cases were reported Thursday. Seven people have died from the virus. A total of 5,378 people have been tested. The positivity rate is 7.8 percent in Randolph County.

On Friday, the IDPH reported Randolph County as one of four counties in Illinois considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase, the IDPH said.

Randolph County saw outbreaks associated with business and risky behavior, according the IDPH, including “congregate settings, numerous bars not complying with distancing and masking, a large party with more than 200 people, and among households.”

Across the metro east region, which also includes Madison, Bond, Clinton and Washington counties, the spread of the virus threatens to cause Illinois to impose more restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average of the region’s test positivity rate has increased in the last six days for which data is available, climbing to 7.8 percent on July 25. It was at 7.1 percent July 17.

The region has not seen an increase in its seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions. It also has 33 percent hospital availability and 41 percent ICU bed availability.

If a region’s positivity rate is at or above 8 percent for three days, however, the state will implement mitigation actions to help curb the virus’s spread.

Statewide, there are 173,731 cases of coronavirus and 7,446 deaths, according to the IDPH.

In Missouri, there are 44,823 confirmed cases and 1,213 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 11,301 cases in St. Louis County and 4,057 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

St. Louis County will impose more restrictions beginning Friday to help curb the spread of the virus. Those initiatives include limiting gatherings to 50 people, imposing a 25 percent occupancy limit on businesses and closing all bars by 10 p.m. every night.

Nationally, more than 4.3 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 149,071 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 16.5 million cases of coronavirus and at least 655,772 COVID-19-related deaths.