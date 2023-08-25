Cali | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- August 24, 2023

Meet the little bundle of joy that is always wearing a smile – your new furry friend! With a heart full of happiness, this pup is a natural with kids and fellow canines. She’s a true family dog, and her enthusiasm for life is contagious. Rescued from a loving home that couldn’t provide, she’s now searching for a forever family to share her boundless happiness with. 🐾❤️
Cali is two years old and weighs 42 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are in

