Buzzer beater sends Hawks to state

Gibault defeated Illini Bluffs to win the Class 1A Jacksonville Supersectional and advance to the state tournament this weekend. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

Break out the Champaign.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team trailed much of the game Monday night against Illini Bluffs, but a buzzer beater by Kameron Hanvey gave the Hawks a dramatic 45-44 victory in the IHSA Class 1A Jacksonville Supersectional.

The game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter in what shaped out to be a defensive battle.

At halftime, Illini Bluffs took a 20-16 lead into the locker room. Hanvey had five points to lead the Hawks at the break.

Illini Bluffs, seeking its first ever state appearance and led by 6-foot-9 junior Hank Alvey, built a six-point lead after three quarters, 30-24.

With just 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Illini Bluffs clung to a 44-42 edge. Gibault inbounded the ball off a timeout with a chance to tie or win the game.

Gibault point guard Kanen Augustine dribbled up court and passed it to Hanvey, who passed to Gavin Kesler. He drove to the left side of the court near the rim and dished it back to Hanvey, who heaved it from deep three-point range as the buzzer sounded and connected to send the Hawks to their first state tourney appearance since 1999. For a video of the final shot, click here.

Hanvey, a senior who is known more for his defense of late but eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season, led Gibault with 12 points on the night. For the season, Hanvey has shot 34 percent from three-point range.

Alvey scored 14 points to lead Illini Bluffs.

Gibault (30-7) shot less than 40 percent from the floor and was just 4-for-8 from the free-throw line in a physical contest.

The Hawks advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament and will face Bloomington’s Cornerstone Christian Academy in the semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday in the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

With a win, Gibault would play for the state title against Tuscola or Scales Mound at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. With a loss, the Hawks would play for third place at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter, just six wins shy of 800 career victories, placed second at state in 1999.