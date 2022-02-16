Bulldogs, Tigers survive and advance

Waterloo’s Norah Gum scored a career high 37 points during an overtime win Tuesday night in the first round of regional play.

Only a couple of local teams remain in high school girls basketball, as some saw their seasons end in regional play.

Waterloo (25-6) began its postseason journey Tuesday night against Mascoutah in the Class 3A Triad Regional. The Bulldogs lived to play another day, winning 63-55 in overtime.

With the win, Waterloo now plays for a regional title this Friday night against Triad (20-9). Norah Gum scored a career-high 37 points for Waterloo, which trailed 34-29 after three quarters but rallied to send the contest to an extra frame. The ‘Dogs made 24 of 25 free throws in the win.

Triad has beaten Waterloo in two out of three meetings so far this season.

The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 53-45 win at home over Jerseyville on Thursday. NGum, who leads the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game and rebounding at nine per game this season, poured in 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Ellie Schwehr added six points, seven rebounds and five steals for the ‘Dogs.

In Class 1A, Dupo (22-8) has advanced to the final of its own regional. The Tigers are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak.

On Monday, Dupo won 46-33 over Nokomis in the regional semifinals. The Tigers led 13-0 after the first quarter and held strong from there.

Octavia Heidelberg led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Alexis Curtis with 15 points.

Dupo opened regional play with an easy 63-12 victory over O’Fallon First Baptist on Saturday. Heidelberg had 24 points and 19 rebounds.

Up next in the regionals is top seed Okawville in the regional final on Thursday.

The Tigers closed their regular season with wins over New Athens last Wednesday and Valmeyer on Thursday to complete a perfect conference schedule.

Heidelberg had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks against New Athens and 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks against Valmeyer.

Heidelberg is averaging 16.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game this season.

Also in Class 1A, Valmeyer’s season came to an end courtesy of a 40-38 loss at Trico on Saturday in the Gibault Regional.

Trico’s Haley Kranawetter made two free-throws with five seconds left in the game to break the tie.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the game.

Valmeyer (5-13) closed its regular season with wins last week over Steeleville and Lebanon before a loss to Dupo on Thursday.

Miller, a sophomore, led the Pirates in scoring this season at 15.3 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds per contest.

Gibault (7-19) is hosting a Class 1A regional, and opened it in style on Saturday with a 47-20 win over Steeleville.

The Hawks lost to Dupo, Roxana and Sparta to close the regular season.

Gibault hosted Marissa in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, falling 55-24 to end its season. The regional final is Friday night.

In Class 2A, Columbia (16-16) ended its season at the Freeburg Regional.

The Eagles lost to Mater Dei on Monday, 50-21. Columbia was held to just 8-of-44 shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, Mater Dei made 11 three-pointers.

Columbia opened regional play with a 46-23 win against Red Bud on Saturday. Karsen Jany had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor Holten added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Eagles concluded regular season play with a 49-30 win Thursday over Roxana. Holten had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jany added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jany finished with a 13.5 points per game average this season and has 824 career points after three varsity seasons.