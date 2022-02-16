Sommers, Lloyd to wrestle again at state

Jordan Sommers

Brandon LLoyd

The Waterloo High School wrestling program made more history on Saturday.

At the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, Waterloo’s Jordan Sommers and Brandon Lloyd qualified for the state tournament by virtue of their first and third place performances, respectively.

At 220 pounds, Sommers won his second career sectional title. That is a first for any WHS wrestler. He’s now 40-0 on the season and has sights set on a state title.

At 170 pounds, Lloyd qualified for his third career state tournament. That is also a first for any WHS wrestler.

Sommers, who won a regional title on Feb. 5, defeated the state’s 10th ranked wrestler, Colton Crowley, by pin in 47 seconds, No. 4 ranked Jack Barnhart by a 12-3 major decision, and No. 2 ranked Jack Weltha by an 8-5 decision.

“It was the second time this season that Jordan has defeated Weltha,” WHS wrestling coach Chase Guercio said. “He has the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming state tournament.”

Sommers is 40-0 on the season and has won of 93 of his last 100 matches. He is the only WHS wrestler to medal at state, dating back to a fifth place showing at 195 pounds in his sophomore season.

Lloyd defeated Josh Wiley from Charleston by pin in 43 seconds, 11th ranked Gabe Orosco from Springfield-Lanphier by a 16-2 major decision, No. 15 ranked Kepi Guither from Normal West by an 8-5 decision, and No. 10 ranked Logan Will from Mascoutah by a 12-1 major decision.

“It is the third time he has beaten Will this season, and both were first team all-conference linebackers in the MVC during football season, so those matches mean a little bit more to him,” Guercio said.

Lloyd is 34-6 on the season, a first team All-MVC selection for wrestling, and is 83-17 over his last 100 matches.

The IHSA Class 2A State Meet takes place Thursday through Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Guercio said the postseason was also a good learning experience for younger members of the program.

“We qualified three freshmen for sectionals, which gives me a lot of hope for the future,” he said. “Ty Kinzinger, Jackson Deutch, and Bladen Sease will all be excellent wrestlers and all of them have a great chance of one day qualifying for the state tournament.”

Kinzinger (21-14) wrestled at 106 and 113 pounds this season.

“He is full of energy and doesn’t back down from anyone,” Guercio said.

Deutch (19-15) wrestled at 138 pounds, which Guercio said is one of the toughest weights in the state.

“He wrestles year-round and has what it takes to be great,” Guercio said.

Sease (18-22) wrestled at 152 pounds.

“He weighed in almost 15 pounds underweight all season, but he wrestled up a weight class to help the team,” Guercio said. “He is tough as nails and should be really imposing for the next few years once he improves his technique.”

Drew Rose, a senior, finished at 19-18 on the season and wrestled 182 and 195 pounds.

“He definitely made our team better,” Guercio said.

Gavin Hearren, another senior, finished at 22-5 on the season and won a regional title. He wrestled at 120 and 126 pounds and was a state qualifier last season.

“He ran into a really tough bracket and came up just short of reaching the state tournament,” Guercio said. “His improvement over the last four years has been outstanding, and he will become even better as he continues his career at Central College in Iowa with teammate Brandon Lloyd.”