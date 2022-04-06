Bulldogs off to winning start

Waterloo’s Jade Goulding works for the ball during a match against Columbia last season. The Bulldogs host the Eagles this coming Tuesday night.

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team picked up three recent wins to improve to 6-1 on the season entering a key stretch of its schedule.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 2-0 over Civic Memorial in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Payton Richter and Ellie Schwehr notched the goals for Waterloo.

On Thursday, Waterloo collected another MVC win with a 10-0 blasting of Jerseyville. Richter scored four goals and added an assist. Sophie Colson netted one goal and assisted on four others.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 4-1 over Freeburg, getting goals from Richter, Schwehr, Cambell Watters and Megan O’Donnell. Lexi Stephens made three saves in net.

Waterloo played Tuesday at MVC nemesis Triad, falling 2-1, and hosts Mascoutah on Thursday before hosting rival Columbia this coming Tuesday night.

Richter leads Waterloo in scoring this season with 10 goals and four assists. Colson has three goals and six assists.

Columbia (5-2-1) was victorious on Friday at home against Winnetka New Trier, 1-0. Alexa Hildebrand scored for the Eagles on an assist from Maddie Mauch. Brooklyn Oestreich made six saves in net for the shutout.

The Eagles played Tuesday at Breese Central, winning 4-0 and host Roxana on Thursday prior to Tuesday’s clash with Waterloo.

Mauch has seven goals and four assists to lead Columbia this season, followed by Taylor Martin with four goals.

Gibault (3-5) lost 3-2 to Civic Memorial on Monday despite 17 saves by Hawks goalkeeper Katie Tomiser. Reece Ward recorded a goal and assist. Sydney Wahle netted the other goal for Gibault.

The Hawks hosted St. Pius X on Tuesday and play host to Mater Dei on Thursday.

Emily Richardson leads the Hawks in scoring this spring with four goals. Kamille Grohmann has three goals and an assist.