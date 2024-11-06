Bulldogs fall in soccer sectional

The season came to an end last Wednesday for the Waterloo High School boys soccer squad.

The Bulldogs (11-9-2) dropped a hard-fought 1-0 contest to longtime Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad in the Class 2A Triad Sectional. It was the third loss this season for the Bulldogs against the Knights.

“We had our chances to score against Triad but just couldn’t hit the net,” Waterloo head coach Chad Holden told the Republic-Times.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Waterloo can pride itself on having captured a third straight regional championship.

“We were competitive our entire season, all the way to the last game,” Holden said. “I thought we had a successful season, and we gave quite a few of our younger players some valuable experience for our future. Our seniors will be missed, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Those playing their final match for the Bulldogs were seniors Caeden Wille, Chase Wilson, Seth Wiechert, Matthew Spoljaric, Joao Pulache, Blake Nichols, Brendan McClory, Ty Kinzinger, Callum Fearing and Ty Buser.

Wille led the Bulldogs this season in scoring with 19 goals and five assists.

Kinzinger had eight goals and six assists.

Waterloo will have several key players returning next season, including goalkeepers Jay Rader and Parker Lacroix, along with Trent Glaenzer (10 goals, three assists), Isaiah Mallery (seven goals, two assists) and Konnor Stephens.