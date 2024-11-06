Althoff too much for Dupo

Corey Saathoff- November 6, 2024

The Dupo High School football team ended its season with a 60-0 loss at the hands of a high-powered Althoff squad Friday night in a first round Class 1A playoff game at Belleville. 

The state’s top-ranked Crusaders had little trouble scoring early and often at home against the Tigers.

Althoff scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and five more in the second quarter for a 54-0 halftime lead.

The Crusaders concluded their scoring with a pick six interception return in the third quarter.

With the loss, Dupo (5-5) said goodbye to senior team members Gavin Barlow, Brayden Brown, Teegan Hargrove, Logan Lambert, Carter McMannis, Cole Putnam, Vance Ray and Kaden Scheppelman.

Key returning players for the Tigers in 2025 include quarterback Deegan Prater, wide receiver Thinh Staggs and lineman Cole Hearty. All are juniors this season.

