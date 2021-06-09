Bulldogs, Eagles still fighting

Pictured, Waterloo’s Karley Kinzinger and Columbia’s Maddie Mauch battle for the ball during a rivalry match on May 17.

Two local high school girls soccer squads will be playing for sectional championships Friday.

In Class 2A, Waterloo (13-6-2) battled Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah on Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal. The Bulldogs, who downed Mascoutah twice in the regular season, won 1-0 in overtime. Sophie Colson scored the goal.

With the victory, Waterloo will play at longtime MVC nemesis Triad on Friday for the sectional title. The Bulldogs have lost twice to Triad this season.

This past Friday, Waterloo opened postseason play with an 8-0 win against Carterville. Colson, Natalie Gum and Karley Kinzinger scored two goals each.

Colson is second in scoring for Waterloo this season with nine goals and seven assists. Payton Richter has 12 goals and an assist.

In Class 1A, Columbia (12-6) topped unbeaten Murphysboro, 7-0, Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal. Mary Gasaway scored twice. With the victory, the Eagles will now play at Althoff for the sectional title on Friday. Columbia lost 4-1 to Althoff (18-2) on April 19.

Last Wednesday, Columbia opened postseason play with an 18-0 win over Salem. Alison Carr recorded three goals and two assists and Maddie Mauch added two goals and two assists.

On Saturday, the Eagles won 4-1 over Freeburg. Mauch netted a hat trick and Gasaway scored the other goal.

Mauch leads the team in scoring this season with 17 goals and six assists.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault ended its season at 6-10-2 with a 3-0 loss at Althoff on Friday. It was the final game for Hawks seniors Brooke Biffar, Maddie Davis, Reagan Herrmann, Mel Rueter and Hannah Stearns.

Althoff senior Julia O’Neill, who attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School along with some members of the Gibault soccer team, had an assist.