Title time for Bulldogs



Pictured, the Waterloo High School softball team following its regional championship win on Saturday.

The Waterloo High School softball team won a Class 3A regional championship Saturday at Mt. Vernon, 4-2.

Maddie Davis went 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (17-10). Izzy Wahn went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ashley Steinhardt pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.

“We played virtually error-free ball behind her,” Waterloo head coach Matt Mason said. “The energy in the dugout was awesome. We also had great fan support.”

Waterloo opened regional play with a 4-1 win last Wednesday over Olney, getting two hits each from Davis, Wahn and Taylor Wilson. Mia Miller struck out 11 in a complete game effort.

“We are very excited to be regional champions,” Mason said. “These girls have worked very hard and endured a tough schedule to this point.”

Jane Kaniecki leads the ‘Dogs in hitting at .515 with five home runs, 40 RBIs and 38 runs, followed by Davis at .461 with 24 RBIs and 27 runs.

Waterloo played at Charleston on Tuesday in the sectional round, winning 9-2. Kaniecki went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and both Steinhardt and Wilson collected three hits. Steinhardt went the distance in the pitching circle.

Waterloo will host the sectional final on Thursday against either Highland or Marion, who play Wednesday. Waterloo lost twice to Highland (20-1) in the regular season, 3-1 and 2-0.