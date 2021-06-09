Lakers stay hot; Millers split

Valmeyer second baseman AJ Skaer holds on for an out during a game earlier this season at Waterloo.

The Monroe Division of the Mon-Clair League is being ruled by the Valmeyer Lakers after the first three weekends of play.

The Lakers improved to 6-0 following a Sunday sweep of the Belleville Rockies at Dennis “Boog” Pieper Field in Borsch Park.

Valmeyer won the first game 15-1, with Zach Becherer pitching four and one-third innings for the victory.

Lakers newcomer Ethan Ruff led the offensive explosion, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Easton Wallace and Trevor Davis each went 3-for-3, and Mark Nappier contributed a double and three RBIs.

In the second game, Valmeyer won 10-5. Lakers lefty Philip Reinhardt improved to 3-0 on the season with four and one-third innings pitched and six strikeouts. Wallace went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run. Cole Juelfs also went 2-for-4.

The Lakers have four of the league’s top 10 hitters in the early going, with Davis at .636, Matt Reinholz at .600, Wallace at .455 and Ruff and .450.

Valmeyer plays at the Southeast Missouri Tropics (3-3) this Sunday.

The Waterloo Millers and Millstadt Green Machine battled Sunday at Tuffy Mueth Field, splitting a doubleheader.

The Millers took game one, 8-2. A four-run third inning put Waterloo in command and lefty pitcher Matt McGilvary pitched four solid innings for the victory.

Ty Kueper went 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs to lead Waterloo’s offense.

Millstadt was led at the plate by Jack Toenjes, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

In game two, Millstadt scored two runs in the sixth to emerge victorious, 5-4. A key hit by Toenjes and an RBI triple by Austin Francis sparked the Green Machine in that inning.

Toenjes leads Millstadt in hitting so far this season at .444 with five RBIs.

Keegan Baxmeyer had a double and three RBIs and Braeden Dobbs hit a triple for Waterloo (2-4), who host Millstadt in a non-league game Friday night before playing at the St. Louis Spikes (3-3) on Sunday.