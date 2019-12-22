Bulldogs drop Candy Cane Classic final

Waterloo’s Ella Bockhorn (left) goes up for the jump ball at the start of Saturday’s game against Wood River. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo High School girls basketball squad competed well against a good Wood River team before falling late in the title game of the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault on Saturday, 41-28.

The Bulldogs held a slim lead late in the first half before Wood River made a jump shot at the halftime buzzer to go into the locker room up 17-16.

Wood River used that momentum to go on a 14-2 run in the third quarter and take control of the game.

The shots just weren’t falling for the Bulldogs despite many good looks at the basket all day. Waterloo shot 23 percent from the floor for the game.

Freshmen Nora Gum and Sam Lindhorst led Waterloo (6-8) in scoring with seven points each.

The Bulldogs advanced to the title game by virtue of a 50-29 victory over Red Bud on Friday. Lindhorst scored 11 points and Gum scored 10 to lead Waterloo again.

In the third place game on Saturday, Columbia (6-6) picked up head coach Scott Germain’s 200th career victory, 54-39 over Red Bud.

Freshman Karsen Jany poured in 21 points and Taylor Holten added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

On Friday, Gibault won 46-9 over Valmeyer. Ashlyn Wightman turned in a monster performance with 17 points, 17 rebounds and nine blocks for the Hawks.