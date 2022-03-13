Brush fire near Burksville

The Waterloo, Red Bud and Maeystown fire departments responded to an out-of-control brush fire in the 4800 block of S Road near Burksville early Sunday evening.

The page went out about 5:30 p.m., with several acres reported to be on fire.

Dry and windy conditions like seen on Sunday make it easy for outdoor fires to spread quickly.

Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said a homeowner had a small fire going and embers blew into tall prairie grass and a row of pine trees. An estimated 20-23 acres of land burned in the incident, Lloyd said.

“We had five brush trucks, a gator, two tankers and manpower from Waterloo, Red Bud and Maeystown there to get it under control and extinguished,” he said. “Big thanks to those departments, Monroe County dispatch and the sheriff’s department.”