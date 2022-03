The Valmeyer Fire Department responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the report of a brush fire at 6848 D Road northeast of Valmeyer.

The fire was reportedly near a wooded area.

The weather is currently conducive to elevated fire danger in this region — low humidity, wind gusts and warm temperatures.

It was reported that the fire was mostly out by about 11:45 a.m., with firefighters working on hotspots at that point.