No injuries in school bus crash near Millstadt

Fortunately, no injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus Monday morning near Millstadt.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department that that shortly before 7:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Town Hall Road at Route 163 for a crash. A 2011 Bluebird School Bus owned by the Millstadt School District and driven by a 48-year-old male was turning left to go south on Route 163 from Town Hall Road when a grey Ford Fusion driven by 50-year-old Julie Eggers of Columbia female struck the rear of the bus.

Eggers’ vehicle was traveling north on Rt. 163.

Millstadt EMS and the Millstadt Fire Department responded to the scene, but were not needed. All persons, including children, were evacuated from all vehicles and no injuries were reported, police said. The children were all transferred to another school bus for transport to school. The bus was traveling with five children ages 6-12 at the time of the crash.

“The northbound lane of Route 163 has a hill blocking the view of Town Hall Road, but there are signs advising drivers of the upcoming intersection,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

Eggers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.