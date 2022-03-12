Chimney fire near Columbia

Multiple fire departments responded Saturday evening to a chimney fire at 2845 Canman Lane near Columbia.

The fire call went out at 7 p.m., with flames and smoke reportedly visible from the three-story residence. The house is located down a driveway far off the roadway. Upon arrival, a fire official said the home was full of smoke and that there was fire in the attic.

Responding to the incident were the Columbia, Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments along with Columbia EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident appeared to be under control by about 7:50 p.m., with firefighters remaining on scene to assess the situation.