Joseph and Lisa Bohn of Teutopolis announce the birth of their son, Brendan Philip Bohn. Brendan was born Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham at 9:39 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 20 inches. Brendan joins siblings Amelia, 4; Madison, 3; and Kaitlyn, 1. Paternal grandparents are Philip and Donna Bohn. Maternal grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Runde. Great-grandmother is Janice Niemerg.