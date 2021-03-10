At center, Valmeyer’s Jacob Rowold goes up for a shot Saturday against Gibault. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Only a couple of games remain in an abbreviated high school boys basketball season that looked unlikely to happen just a couple of months ago.

Waterloo, under first-year head coach Scott Spinner, needs wins in its final two games Thursday at Highland and Saturday at Valmeyer to finish above .500 for the first time since 2014.

The Bulldogs (6-7) have dropped four of their last five after falling 59-49 at Triad on Monday and 61-33 to one-loss Mascoutah on Tuesday.

Waterloo’s leading scorers are Ty Lenhardt at 14.8 points per game and Logan Calvert at 10.8 points per game.

Valmeyer (8-5) is trending up with two wins already this week. The Pirates won 63-31 at home Monday against Dupo and 55-32 at home Tuesday against New Athens.

Nathan Touchette led Valmeyer with 18 points Monday, with Henry Weber adding 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Rowold adding 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Rowold, Weber, Touchette and Jordan McSchooler all scored in double digits in Tuesday’s win.

The Pirates play at Lebanon on Thursday before Saturday’s season-ender against the Bulldogs. Rowold, a senior, is 49 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Gibault (5-8) won Tuesday night at Father McGivney, 54-47. The Hawks close their season by hosting Mater Dei on Friday and playing at Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

The leading scorers this season for Gibault are Kameron Hanvey at 13.4 points per game and Ryan Bollinger at 12.6 points per game.

Columbia (4-8) picked up a 56-52 win at home Tuesday on Senior Night. Jackson Homes and Jonah James, both seniors, led the way with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Holmes added 10 rebounds. James made four three-pointers. The Eagles shot 50 percent from the floor.

Columbia hosts Wesclin on Thursday prior to Saturday’s showdown with the Hawks.

Dupo (0-9) closes its season Thursday against Marissa in desperate need of a win.

