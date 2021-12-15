Boys hoops gettin’ in the groove

Valmeyer’s Jordan McSchooler goes up for a shot against Valley Park at home Monday night. See more photos from the game at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Local high school boys basketball squads are trying to get into a groove ahead of tournament action that begins over the Christmas holiday.

Columbia (6-2) won three recent games.

On Tuesday night, the Eagles gutted out a 53-48 road win at Steeleville. The game was tied after three quarters. Jack Steckler scored 17 points and Sam Donald added 13 points.

On Friday, the Eagles posted a 58-44 victory at Salem. Columbia built a 32-23 halftime lead and didn’t look back.Donald, a 6-foot-6 freshman, led the Eagles with 21 points. Dylan Murphy added 12 points and Glenn Powers added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles won 67-38 over Red Bud. Murphy, a 6-foot-5 junior, poured in 29 points to pace Columbia. Steckler added 16 points and Donald contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Columbia will host Breese Central in a key Cahokia Conference clash Friday night.

Waterloo (4-3) won 48-40 at home over Wesclin on Tuesday night. Ty Lenhardt led the way with 23 points.

The Bulldogs suffered a blowout loss at Mascoutah on Friday night, 87-26. The Bulldogs trailed 25-7 after the first quarter and couldn’t make a challenge from there. Lenhardt scored 11 points.

The ‘Dogs play Friday at Civic Memorial and travel to Perryville, Mo., for a game against Ste. Genevieve on Saturday.

Lenhardt, a senior guard, averages about 16 points per game to lead Waterloo in scoring this season.

Gibault (4-2) came out on the losing end of a 67-60 contest at home against Metro East Lutheran on Friday.

The Hawks trailed 24-14 after one quarter but clawed back into the game.

Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 17 points. Gavin Kesler added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jude Green contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Gibault plays Friday at Mater Dei before hosting Father McGivney on Saturday night.

Valmeyer (0-8) is still searching for its first win of the season.

The Pirates dropped a 69-57 contest at home Monday to Valley Park. Valmeyer led 23-20 after the first quarter but just seemed to run out of gas. See photos by clicking here.

On Friday, Valmeyer lost 65-46 at Marissa.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates suffered a 78-66 defeat at the hands of Sparta despite shooting 11-for-25 from three-point range.

Elijah Miller scored 18 points and Harry Miller scored 16 points before fouling out.

Dupo (2-7) won its first two games of the season last week.

The Tigers won 52-39 last Wednesday over Grandview. Chase Mantz led the way with 23 points, as Dupo shot 10-for-14 from three-point range.

On Friday, Dupo won 55-42 over Lebanon. Mantz scored 16 points and Nate Ticer added 12 points for the Tigers.

On Tuesday night, the Tigers lost 55-25 to Mt. Olive. Dupo hosts New Athens on Friday night.