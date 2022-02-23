Bill introduced after fire department shake-up 

The appointment of Jerame Simmons Sr., who was convicted of arson and later pardoned by Gov. JB Pritzker, to acting chief of the Prairie du Pont Fire Department has elicited commentary across the nation, with the state representative serving this area being the latest to weigh in.

On Feb. 15, Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) filed House Bill 5693, stating he hoped it would prevent situations like that of Prairie du Pont, which he called an “oversight.”

If passed, the bill would amend the Illinois Municipal Code and Fire Protection District Act so that a person applying for a position in a fire department or protection district must reveal if they started a fire on another’s property and were subsequently “convicted, arrested or charged with arson, aggravated arson or criminal damage of property.”

It also would mandate those hiring that person to consider this when hiring or maintaining employment of the individual.

Simmons was charged with setting fire to a vacant home and starting a fire at Dupo High School in 1998. He struck a plea agreement and was eventually pardoned by Gov. Pritzker decades later.

Friess said “political connections to the Governor” sparked the pardon that he believes ultimately resulted in Simmons’ recent appointment.

“Illinois politics never ceases to amaze me,” Friess said. “Last year, Governor Pritzker pardoned a convicted arsonist and because of that, this individual was able to become chief of the Prairie du Pont Fire Department.

“Local fire departments are an integral part of rural communities,” Friess continued. “If you appoint a convicted arsonist as fire chief, you are going to lose the faith and trust of your community.”

Simmons is the son of Herb Simmons Sr., long-standing mayor of East Carondelet and director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. Some have cited this connection as the reason Jerame Simmons was appointed chief, yet, Friess did not directly state what “political connections” he was referring to in his release.

In this release, Friess also highlighted concerns with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board’s clemency petition review process. This board recommends to the governor what petitions should be granted, yet its decisions are not made public, Capitol News Illinois reported.

While much of the volunteer department did resign after the fire district board appointed Jerame Simmons in place of John Rosenkranz in late December, the exact number is a contentious point.

In a previous interview, Jerame Simmons said only seven firefighters resigned, disputing initial reports that 10 had left.

Simmons declined to comment on Friess’ pending legislation, which now is co-sponsored by Rep. Patrick Windhorst and Rep. Mark Luft.

To track the bill’s status, visit the Illinois General Assembly’s website, ilga.gov.