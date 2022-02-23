Columbia driving county’s growth

The growth of Monroe County becomes apparent while driving into or out of Columbia at its north end.

On the west side of Route 3 is the 11 South complex, a multi-business development that echoes the residential growth seen on the east side of Route 3.

In a time when surrounding Randolph, St. Clair and Madison counties have reported fewer total residents, the 2020 U.S. Census showed Monroe County grew at a rate of 6.1 percent compared to the population recorded in 2010.

The City of Columbia provided about 65 percent of that new growth over the past decade, adding nearly 1,300 residents to the official county population as of the latest count.

Data provided by Columbia Director of Community Development Scott Dunakey confirms what may be seen clearly from I-255 – a large number of new living spaces have facilitated residential growth near Old Route 3 in the northern part of the city.

From the beginning of 2012 to the end of 2021, two “multi-family developments” were approved for a total of 112 units. The Columbia Bluffs Apartments on Columbia Lakes Drive accounts for 90 of the units, with the nearby “Water Tower Condos” accounting for the other 22 units, Dunakey said.

He also noted that 101 of the 112 units have been completed and issued occupancy certificates.

Also during that time, residential growth was occurring elsewhere in Columbia, with Dunakey reporting “76 other building permits closed for new multi-family units in developments approved prior to the period and previously existing units remodeled or rehabilitated during the period,” bringing the total to 177 multi-family units issued occupancy permits in the past 10 years.

Dunakey also pointed out the growth of Columbia since the beginning of the century is actually lower than averages in the 1970s and 1990s.

“The 1990s were our highest growth decade since 1970 with 43.41 percent growth. Since 2000, Columbia’s average annual growth has been fairly consistent at just under 2 percent” compared with the annual growth rate of Columbia averaging 3.25 percent in the 1970s, Dunakey explained.

Columbia’s population was officially listed at 10,999 when census numbers from 2020 were released, an 8.4 percent increase from 2010 – although city officials believe the actual number of residents is greater.

When census numbers were released in August 2021, Columbia Mayor Bob Hill and Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm voiced concern about the accuracy of the tally during a city council meeting.

Brimm said he did not feel the new numbers were accurate in light of a special census conducted by the city in 2017 showing the Columbia’s population at that time was 10,868.

In addition to 83 permits for new homes being issued from September 2017 to September 2020, Brimm also noted 12 apartments and condominium complexes were constructed during that time and the city annexed five different areas in 2018.

Hill reported a 2.5 person average household capacity. Based on the average alone multiplied by the new building permits, the city should have grown by more than the 131 residents indicated by the 2020 Census, he reasoned.

“If the official 2020 count is determined to be incorrect and (Columbia’s) population is closer to our estimate of about 11,500, Columbia’s annualized population growth for the decade of the 2010s would be 1.85 percent, which is still under the 20-year average growth rate,” Dunakey said.

Regardless of the rate of growth, Columbia has still contributed the largest amount of growth in Monroe County for at least the past decade.

Columbia is currently developing a “Beyond the Horizon” comprehensive plan to help shape the direction of growth and development in Columbia for the next 25 years.

The city is still accepting input and encouraging engagement with its planning process, which began last fall and is expected to be completed this fall.

The city is asking for input from citizens regarding housing, parks, transportation and other aspects of life in Columbia.

For more information or to share input, visit columbiaconversations.com.