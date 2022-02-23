State success for WHS speech team

Pictured is the WHS Performance in the Round cast, not in order, of Claire Papenberg, Gillian Marquardt, Katie Goldschmidt, Sarah Hanlin, Carissa Groves, Victoria Cyvas, Christian Hodges, Summer Wilson, Erica Crook, Audrey Davis and Kamryn Zavorka. This was their fourth year in a row as sectional champs.

This weekend, the Waterloo High School speech team achieved high marks at the IHSA state competition.

A total of 13 students, 11 being the sectional champion Performance in the Round cast, traveled to Peoria for the state finals.

WHS junior Emma Wittenauer, who competed in humorous interpretation, did so well in the first two rounds of state that she advanced to the final round, placing fifth.

According to IHSA records, fewer than 10 Waterloo students have ever be named state finalists.

“She’s one of seven finalists that Waterloo has ever had,” WHS speech team coach John Rickert said. “It’s a pretty unique accomplishment.”

Also at state, senior Anna Kuhnert took ninth place in original oratory, and the Performance in the Round cast placed 11th.

Leading up to this weekend, the speech team won the regional tournament for the second time in school history, with each individual entry scoring high.

“It’s certainly one of the better years we’ve had,” Rickert said, adding, “We had all but one (entry) make it to the sectional final, which is a pretty remarkable feat in itself.”

To advance to state, competitors must have placed in the top three in their event at sectionals. This competition was Performance in the Round’s time to shine, as it brought home a sectional championship win.

The Performance in the Round cast is composed of Claire Papenberg, Gillian Marquardt, Katie Goldschmidt, Sarah Hanlin, Carissa Groves, Victoria Cyvas, Christian Hodges, Summer Wilson, Erica Crook, Audrey Davis and Kamryn Zavorka. This was their fourth year in a row as sectional champs.

Kuhnert and Wittenauer both took second at sectionals.

As a team, Waterloo took fourth place at the sectional tournament.

Adding to the team’s list of accolades, they earned a tournament championship during the regular season.

These feats are particularly impressive given the competitions being virtual last academic year.

“People don’t often realize how difficult last year was in terms of competing digitally in front of the camera, so this year was sort of an acclimation year for our juniors and they did a wonderful job with that this season,” Rickert said.

With the junior class being the largest group on the team, Rickert said this year’s season provides a good foundation for their final one.

“My biggest hope for next season for the juniors is to use the model that was kind of set by the seniors that we have and really build off the success that they had this year,” he said. “I think if they just keep up the course and keep doing what they’re doing, they will be good to go.”

But the year is not yet over for the WHS speech team.

In early March, Rickert will select students to compete in the National Speech and Debate Association Greater Illinois District Tournament. Here, students will vie for the chance to compete at the national tournament.

Rickert encourages students to join speech team.

“I think it’s a great place to make friends and I think it’s a wonderful confidence boost,” he said. “Even if it winds up being difficult or competition seems tough, by the time you’re done, you’re going to leave with so many skills from being in this club, team, organization, that when you go off to college if that’s what you choose to do or even if you go straight into the working world, you get so many real life, practical application skills. There’s really nothing else quite like it.”

Such invaluable skills range from public speaking to critical analysis, he said.

For more information, contact Rickert at jrickert@wcusd5.net.