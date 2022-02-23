I-255 lane closures to prep for bridge project

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced lane closures on I-255 over the next several days as it prepares for a large Jefferson Barracks Bridge rehabilitation project starting soon.

One lane of eastbound I-255 from Koch Road in St. Louis County into Illinois will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and again Monday through Wednesday as part of this prep work, MoDOT said. In addition, one lane of westbound I-255 from Illinois to Koch Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on these same dates.

MoDOT said these lane closures are weather permitting.

As reported last year, an overhaul of the J.B. Bridge will take place in 2022, starting with the eastbound bridge across the Mississippi River into Illinois being fully closed this spring. I-255 eastbound traffic will be shifted to the westbound bridge at this time, with two lanes of traffic open in each direction through the project.

Work on the westbound bridge will most likely begin in 2023, MoDOT has said.

For more on the J.B. Bridge rehab project, click here.