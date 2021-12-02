Big Billy | Pet of the Week

Big Billy has lots of street smarts but is quickly adapting to the life of luxury as an indoor cat. He came to us as a stray and would love to live like a king with you!

Come to Helping Strays to meet him!

Big Billy is about 8 years old.

Adult cats (seven months and older) adoption fees are $100. All pets are microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Big Billy, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment to meet him.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

