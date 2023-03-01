Matthew and Hailey Lannom of DeWitt, Iowa, announce the birth of their daughter, Berkley LaDonna Lannom. Berkley was born at 8:19 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023, at Genesis Birthing Center in Davenport, Iowa, weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Kim Lannom of Waterloo. Maternal grandparents are Tom and Michelle Heister of Pecatonica. Great-grandparents are Terry and Judy Schreder, the late William Lannom Sr., the late Judith Stehlick, Jerrold and Marilyn Giddings and Madonna and the late Daniel Heister.