Bear sighting in Monroe County

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple reports of a large bear seen roaming through rural backyards Thursday morning between Waterloo and Valmeyer.

The first report was called in about 8:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Chantilly Bend off Old Baum Church Road. Another homeowner in the 3700 block of Weeping Willow Court also saw the bear in its backyard before the bear went back into the woods.

Chantilly Bend resident Robin Brown took this picture of the bear in her yard on Thursday morning.

A resident in the 6400 block of Old Orchard Lane spotted the bear in his yard shortly after 10 a.m. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the bear was spotted behind Ken Valentine Auto Body, 3702 State Route 156, by people in a boat on the lake.

The sheriff’s department advised that people call 618-939-8651 with updates. This bear is a protected animal and police will only respond if the bear enters a residential area.

IDNR Conservation Police Officer Don Schachner said that while it is brown in color, it is in fact a black bear.

“It’s a brown-phased black bear,” Schachner said.

Schachner said the bear, most likely a young male due to its roaming nature, probably crossed the Mississippi River to this area from Missouri or Arkansas.

“(The river) is not much of an obstacle to them,” he said. “They’ve been expanding and coming our way.”

Schachner urged residents to refrain from feeding the bear, leaving trash cans outside for long, or leaving pet food outside for him to eat.

“Leave him be,” Schachner stressed. “Just enjoy him from a distance.”

Schachner said the bear should live comfortably in this area on its own if it so chooses.

“There’s plenty of natural food out there,” Schachner said. “He doesn’t need help.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department posted the following advice on it Facebook page:

“The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Illinois Conservation Police and has confirmed the sighting of a large bear in the subdivision of Chantilly Village near Old Baum Church Road. We are encouraging citizens to stay inside along with any pets. If spotted, dial 911. DO NOT feed it, DO NOT approach, DO NOT shoot it, DO NOT leave dog or cat food outside, DO NOT put trash cans out until the day of pick-up.”