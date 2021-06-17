Vaccinated residents entered into $10M lottery

If you are among those who received COVID vaccinations, you could win cash or a scholarship through a new promotion announced Thursday by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker announced a new $10 million “All In for the Win” promotion that will reward vaccinated Illinoisans by automatically entering them into a series of lotteries with prizes up to $1 million.

More than 70 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC, making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to reach President Biden’s goal.

“Getting the shot is how we truly end this thing, so vax up, Illinois. If you do, you might even hit the jackpot,” Pritzker said.

“All In for the Win” offers $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth. Residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois are automatically entered into the lotteries. There are no sign-ups, no forms, and no lines to wait in.

Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated before July 1 to ensure they’re entered into every draw and have the most chances to win a prize – including the first million-dollar top prize on July 8. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to check its records before each drawing. Once entered, residents remain eligible in all future drawings unless they win.

The first drawing takes place July 8 and the promotion runs until Aug. 26, with a series of drawings for 43 cash prizes — including three million-dollar jackpots — and 20 scholarship awards.

One million-dollar cash winner and three $150,000 scholarship winners will be drawn July 8, with weekly drawings throughout the summer. Drawings include weekly $100,000 cash prizes and regional lotteries to ensure people from every part of the state are among the winners.

The grand finale — which includes two million-dollar cash prizes and 17 scholarship awards – will be drawn Aug. 26. To view the complete drawing schedule, click here.

In Monroe County, there have been 30,349 total COVID vaccine doses administered and 44.19 percent (15,174 residents) are fully vaccinated. To register for a vaccine through the Monroe County Health Department, call or text 618-340-4819 or 618-612-6404 during regular weekday office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.