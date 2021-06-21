Trio of Sunday crashes in Columbia

Emergency personnel were busy responding to three separate crashes late Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

The first crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on I-255 near the George Weber Chevrolet auto dealership. Illinois State Police handled that crash, which was minor in nature.

At 4:36 p.m., Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Old Route 3 near the Weber dealership. Police said a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sharon Sharp, 72, of East Carondelet, was traveling north before crossing over the other lane of traffic and striking a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Dale Grogan, 72, of Columbia that had pulled over from southbound Old Route 3. Sharp was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

At 4:43 p.m., Columbia police, fire and EMS also responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue near Walgreens. A 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Debra Bowers, 58, of O’Fallon, Mo., stopped at the red light on Route 3 northbound when a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Stephen Brown, 31, of Prairie du Rocher that was traveling behind could not stop in time to avoid striking the Sentra from behind. Brown sustained minor injuries but did not request medical transport. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident and no insurance.