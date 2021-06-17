Stolen vehicle evades police

A gray Ford Explorer with license plates that returned stolen from out of the area sped away from a Columbia police officer about 12:15 p.m. Thursday on I-255, continuing westbound into Missouri at speeds about 100 miles per hour.

The Columbia officer terminated pursuit due to the high speed and the fact the vehicle was passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate to elude capture. St. Louis County law enforcement agencies were notified of the incident.

Per surveillance footage, the Ford Explorer had entered Columbia from I-255 shortly after 11:20 a.m.