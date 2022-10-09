Battle of Bulldogs goes to Highland

Waterloo’s Bryce Reese is tackled during Friday’s loss at home to Highland. (John Hooser photo)

Friday’s football showdown was billed as the “Battle of Bulldogs” in a game of two 5-1 teams at Waterloo High School.

However, the red-and-black Bulldogs of Highland had no trouble in a 49-10 rout of the orange-and-black Bulldogs of Waterloo.

Highland, whose only loss this season came by three points to large-school Edwardsville, scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime.

Koby Osterhage scored the lone TD for Waterloo with a 36-yard run to start the fourth quarter.

Evan Davis finished with 112 yards rushing for Waterloo.

Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow was 1-for-8 passing for just five yards and three interceptions.

Waterloo (5-2) plays next Friday at Triad (4-3) in another key MVC contest.