Battle of Bulldogs goes to Highland

Friday’s football showdown was billed as the “Battle of Bulldogs” in a game of two 5-1 teams at Waterloo High School.
However, the red-and-black Bulldogs of Highland had no trouble in a 49-10 rout of the orange-and-black Bulldogs of Waterloo.
Highland, whose only loss this season came by three points to large-school Edwardsville, scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime.
Koby Osterhage scored the lone TD for Waterloo with a 36-yard run to start the fourth quarter.
Evan Davis finished with 112 yards rushing for Waterloo.
Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow was 1-for-8 passing for just five yards and three interceptions.
Waterloo (5-2) plays next Friday at Triad (4-3) in another key MVC contest.