Basketball season comes to an end

The high school basketball season came to close for boys and girls teams over the weekend. While it wasn’t the full season most programs had hoped for, senior student-athletes were proud to play one last season for their school.

For the boys, Waterloo (7-8) closed its season with a 70-44 victory at Valmeyer on Saturday. A trio of seniors, Eric Brown, Dustin Crawford and Aaron Eckart, led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18, 12 and 11 points, respectively for first-year head coach Scott Spinner’s squad.

The Pirates (8-7) still finished above .500 for the season despite Saturday’s loss.

Gibault (5-10) lost 55-31 to Mater Dei on Friday, shooting just 29.7 percent from the floor. Ryan Bollinger and Kameron Hanvey each scored 11 points for the Hawks.

On Saturday, Gibault built up a 31-23 halftime lead at Columbia only to see the Eagles soar back to win 46-45 in the season-ender for both squads. Bollinger, a senior, scored 20 points to lead the Hawks, who shot 56.3 percent from the floor.

Columbia was led by senior Jackson Holmes, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Eagles (6-8) started the 2021 campaign 2-0, lost seven straight, then won three of four to close out the season.

Dupo (0-10) closed out its season with a 46-23 loss to Marissa on Thursday. The Tigers led 12-8 after one quarter but scored ust 11 points the rest of the game.

Girls hoops

Columbia (7-7) won 43-30 at Gibault on Saturday to finish with a .500 season. The Eagles won four of their final five games.

Maddie Davis was presented a commemorative ball recognizing 1,000 career points at Gibault.

Ava Khoury, a senior, led Columbia with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Taylor Holten added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Karsen Jany chipped in with 11 points. The Eagles led 20-10 at halftime.

For Gibault (5-12), it marked the final game for one of its top players. Maddie Davis, who was honored prior to the game for reaching 1,000 career points and also for being the program’s all-time leader in assists and steals, scored 14 points.

On Friday, Gibault lost 60-23 to Mater Dei. Davis led the Hawks with 10 points.

Waterloo (3-10) ended its season Thursday with a 57-33 loss to Highland. Norah Gum, a sophomore, led Waterloo with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

After losing eight straight to begin the season, Valmeyer (2-8) closed out its 2021 campaign with a second straight win. The Pirates downed New Athens last Tuesday, 45-42. Tinleigh Jakimauskas, a senior, scored 13 points and Brooke Miller turned in an impressive 15-point, 11-rebound showing.

Dupo (4-7) lost 54-34 to Marissa on Thursday to end its season.