Holden wins 600th at WHS

Chad Holden

The Waterloo High School boys soccer team battled in the rain and the mud in a hard-fought home opener Monday against Collinsville, falling 2-1.

The Bulldogs are playing home matches on their old grass field off Rogers Street due to the turf field at WHS requiring repairs.

Soggy field conditions due to recent rain were exacerbated by a steady downpour in the second half.

Collinsville peppered the goal in the first half, but Waterloo goalie Dylan Crump held strong. He made 12 saves on the day.

Jake Cooling scored a first half goal for the ‘Dogs, but Collinsville answered with two goals in the second half for the win.

Waterloo’s Evan Brown (right) splashes ahead with the ball against a Collinsville defender on Monday. See more photos at republictimes.mycapture.com.

With a 2-1 victory to open the season last Wednesday at Freeburg, longtime Waterloo head soccer coach Chad Holden amassed his 600th career victory combined between the boys and girls programs.

Stewart and Cooling scored goals for the Bulldogs, who battled Civic Memorial on Tuesday and host Mascoutah on Thursday.

Holden has a record of 332-163-43 in 22 years at the helm of the boys program and a 268-132-30 record in 20 seasons as girls head coach.

Holden was an assistant coach for the boys team from 1994-97 before becoming head coach in 1998. He has been the only head coach for the girls program, which started in 2000.

“I just want to thank all of my assistant coaches past and present,” Holden said. “Current coaches Jimmy Prather and Timmy Augustine have not only been past players but have been a part of our boys program for many years, as has Jeff Brueggeman on the girls side. And of course all of the players that have gone through the program. They have given us many memories and I hope we did the same for them.”