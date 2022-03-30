Baseball fever catching on

Waterloo’s Ethan Horvath catches a fly ball as teammate Jack McFarlane looks on during Monday’s home victory over Red Bud. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Play ball! That’s what local high school baseball teams have been doing of late as the spring season is underway.

Waterloo has won two of three after dropping its first two contests.

On Monday, the Bulldogs posted an 8-0 victory at home over Red Bud. Aidan Karsten pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and Bryce Kollack went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Josh Dluhy and Bryce Reese added two hits apiece for Waterloo.

On Tuesday, Waterloo lost 6-0 to cross-town rival Gibault.

On Saturday, the ‘Dogs won 18-1 over Sparta. Evan Davis went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Jack McFarlane homered in the victory.

On Friday, Waterloo dropped an 11-1 contest at O’Fallon. Chase Veto collected two hits for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo hosts Columbia and Marion in a Saturday doubleheader, and plays Monday at Freeburg.

Davis and Veto are each hitting .625 with four RBIs to lead the ‘Dogs on offense.

Karsten is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA.

Gibault has reeled off five straight wins after starting 0-4.

In Tuesday’s win over Waterloo, southpaw Daniel Darin pitched a complete game four-hitter with 11 strikeouts. He also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Hudson Blank homered in the win.

On Saturday, the Hawks won 17-11 and 8-1 over Marissa.

In the first game, Gibault scored 10 runs in the second inning. Kameron Hanvey went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and double, scoring four runs. Darin went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Darrin Kunkelmann also went 3-for-4.

In the second game, Brady Biffar threw a complete game, striking out 10 and surrendering just three hits. Jack Basler, Peyton Schaefer and Chase Schrader each had two hits.

On Friday, Gibault won 25-11 over Red Bud. An 11-run first inning put the Hawks well on their way to victory. Darin hit a grand slam, with Schaefer and Blank both going 3-for-3 with four runs. Schrader added two hits and four RBIs.

Gibault hosts Mascoutah for a Saturday doubleheader.

Hanvey and Schaefer are both hitting .500 with eight RBIs to pace Gibault’s offense. Darin is hitting .375 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Columbia (4-0) hosted Wood River on Tuesday, winning 14-2. Logan Mueller and Tyler Rosencrans split mound duties and Caleb Heck had a hit and three RBIs.

Columbia plays Thursday at Salem and hosts Edwardsville on Friday before battling Waterloo and Marion at WHS on Saturday.

Logan Mueller and Kyle McConachie are both hitting .500 to pace the Eagles offense in the early going.

Valmeyer (1-6) lost 13-3 to Valle on Monday. Jake Coats and Clay Juelfs each collected two hits for the Pirates.

On Tuesday, the Pirates lost 4-0 to New Athens. Elijah Miller collected two hits.

On Friday, Valmeyer dropped a 15-2 contest to Trico. Juelfs again had two hits.

Valmeyer plays at Marissa on Thursday.

Juelfs is hitting .579 to lead the Pirates, followed by Evan Rowe-Brown at .429.

Dupo (0-2) hosted Marissa on Tuesday, falling 12-1. Logan Stevens had a hit and two stolen bases for the Tigers, who play Thursday at Lebanon and travel to Roxana this Saturday.