Spring Sports Preview now available

The 2022 Spring Sports Preview is included in the March 23 print and digital issues of the Republic-Times newspaper. Pick up a copy for information on spring sports teams from Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo high schools.

To view a printable schedule for all schools, click here.

For a list of locations that sell the Republic-Times, click here.

To see subscription options, click here.

For more pictures of early spring sports action, team and individual photos available for purchase, click here.