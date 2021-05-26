All-state nod for Little

Columbia’s Londyn Little makes a reception for a touchdown.



Columbia High School football standout Londyn Little was selected to the 2020-21 Illinois School Football Coaches Association All-State Team in Class 4A.

Little, who graduated last week and will play football at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, used his elite speed to score touchdowns in a variety of ways for the Eagles this spring.

He threw for a TD, ran for two, caught six TD passes and recorded three TDs on returns.

Little finished with 550 total yards on offense and another 300 yards in returns, played mostly at wide receiver and defensive back for the Eagles.