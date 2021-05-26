Softball rivals set to clash

Waterloo infielder Tessa Stokes (right) makes a play at second base during a recent home game.

The Columbia and Waterloo softball squads will battle for bragging rights Thursday at Eagleview Elementary as the season winds down.

The Eagles (13-9) have gone 2-2 in recent action.

On Monday, Columbia dropped a 5-3 contest at home to Breese Central. Kaitlyn Bearley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles.

On Friday, Columbia posted a 14-3 victory at Mascoutah. Taylor Holten went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Karsen Jany and Ava Khoury added three hits apiece.

On Thursday, Columbia won 8-7 over Okawville. After the Rockets plated three in the top of the seventh inning, the Eagles scored three of their own in the bottom of the inning. Ella Riley led Columbia by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Last Wednesday, Columbia lost 6-2 at Salem. Jany had two doubles and two RBIs.

Khoury leads the Eagles in hitting at .397 with five home runs and 25 RBIs, followed by Bearley at .362 with four stolen bases.

Julia Foster is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA in the pitching circle.

The Bulldogs (13-8) have won three straight.

On Monday, Waterloo won 4-1 at Jerseyville. Mia Miller and Taylor Wilson both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Ashley Steinhardt allowed only five hits for the complete game pitching win.

On Friday, Waterloo won 10-2 over Chester. Maddie Davis went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Jane Kaniecki went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 14-2 over Civic Memorial. Kaniecki had two hits and four RBIs. Wilson and Davis added three hits apiece and drove in five runs combined.

Kaniecki is tops on offense for Waterloo at .571 with five home runs, 35 RBIs and 34 runs, followed by Davis at .474 with six stolen bases and 21 runs and Wilson at .416 with 30 runs.

Steinhardt is 6-4 with 3.13 ERA and Miller is 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA.

Waterloo hosts Triad Wednesday before Thursday’s rivalry showdown in Columbia. On Saturday, the ‘Dogs host Freeburg.

Valmeyer (9-4) posted a 15-9 win against Red Bud on Tuesday. Brooke Miller homered, Tinleigh Jakimauskas went 3-for-4 and Markee Voelker, Sophie Seidler and Peyton Similey had two hits each.

The Pirates won 5-2 on Thursday against New Athens for senior night.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates dropped a 4-2 contest against Marissa.

Aspen Schmidt leads the team in hitting at .442 with 13 RBIs and 16 runs, followed by Brooke Miller at .429 with 14 RBIs and 19 runs and Tinleigh Jakimauskas at .429 with 15 RBIs.

Miller is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and Schmidt is 3-1 with a 1.59 ERA in the pitching circle.

Valmeyer plays Wednesday at Steeleville, hosts Steeleville on Thursday and hosts Gibault on Tuesday.

Gibault (0-8) lost 12-2 to Marquette on Thursday.

Dupo (1-9) lost 12-0 to Gillespie last Wednesday and 19-4 to Marissa last Tuesday.

The Tigers play at Red Bud on Thursday.

Kyann Prater leads Dupo in hitting at .360 with six stolen bases and seven RBIs.