All-state football honors for Eagles

Nic Horner

Three Columbia High School football players received state recognition this week for their accomplishments on the gridiron this fall.

Senior quarterback Nic Horner was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team. He led the Eagles to a 10-1 record with 1,608 yards passing and 24 touchdown passes to just three interceptions on the season. He also rushed for 588 yards and eight TDs.

Horner, the son of longtime Columbia head coach Scott Horner, finished with the most career passing yards and passing TDs in CHS football history.

Earning IHSFCA all-state honorable mention recognition were Columbia seniors Donavan Bieber and Eli Wagner.

Bieber rushed for 1,071 yards and 17 TDs to go along with 123 yards receiving and two scores. He has verbally committed to Northern Illinois University as a preferred walk-on.

Wagner was a force on defense for the Eagles. The 6-foot-2 linebacker registered 106 total tackles (80 solo) with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.