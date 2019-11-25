Girls hoops in action



All five local high school girls basketball squads concluded tourney play Saturday with mixed results.

All five local high school girls basketball squads concluded tourney play Saturday with mixed results.

In the Dupo Cat Classic, Gibault (2-1) ended its tourney with a thrilling 35-34 win over Roxana for the consolation championship.

The Hawks led 18-15 at the half, but found themselves trailing in the final seconds. Junior point guard Maddie Davis changed that, however, sinking a jump shot at the buzzer for the win.

Davis finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Senior center Ashlyn Wightman led Gibault with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Following its opening round loss to Marissa last Monday, Gibault downed Valmeyer last Wednesday, 37-17. Wightman had 16 points and seven rebounds. Davis added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Valmeyer (1-2) picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, closing out Cat Classic play with a 37-20 victory over Madison. Lexi Davis scored nine points and Markee Voelker added eight points for the Pirates.

Dupo (1-2) dropped its final two games of the tourney after winning the opener.

The Tigers lost 45-40 to Wood River on Thursday despite leading after three quarters. Dupo was outscored 17-6 in the final frame. Octavia Heidelberg led the Tigers with 16 points.

On Saturday, Dupo lost 48-30 to Marissa. Heidelberg led the way again with 14 points.

In the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, rivals Waterloo and Columbia met last Wednesday. The Eagles, who only led 28-26 after three quarters, pulled off a 38-31 win.

Ava Khoury scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Avrie Barthel added six rebounds and nine blocks for Columbia.

Nora Gum led the Bulldogs with nine points and six rebounds.

On Saturday, Columbia (2-1) dropped the tourney title game to Marquette, 76-40. Taylor Holten led the Eagles with 11 points and eight rebounds, followed by Khoury with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Also on Saturday, Waterloo (1-2) ended the tourney with a 50-36 loss to Greenville. Gum led the Bulldogs with 13 points and nine rebounds. Ali Scace chipped in with 11 points.